InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IDCC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of InterDigital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.00.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. InterDigital has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in InterDigital by 425.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 229,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 185,952 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 66.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 371,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after buying an additional 148,221 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 33.6% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 543,536 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,970,000 after buying an additional 136,772 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,693,000 after purchasing an additional 127,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in InterDigital by 382,036.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 84,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

