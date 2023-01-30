Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,591 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $146.04. 1,824,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,862,677. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.05 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.56.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

