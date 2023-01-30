Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 97,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,294,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,882,000 after buying an additional 93,933 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,058,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 219,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 199,639 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,960,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,473. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.69.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

