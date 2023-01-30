Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 46,282 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,282 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,179,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,429,213. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

