Integrated Advisors Network LLC Sells 25,552 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.8% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,619,000 after buying an additional 285,881 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,422,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,549,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,467,000 after buying an additional 99,864 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

VIG stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $154.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,677. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.93. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.51.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

