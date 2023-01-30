Integrated Advisors Network LLC Purchases 3,438,381 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 11,360.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,468,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,438,381 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up approximately 4.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $59,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SH. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 58.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.27. 16,076,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,358,883. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.79.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

