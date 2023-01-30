Integrated Advisors Network LLC Lowers Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.2% during the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.48.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.22. 922,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,148. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.71 and a 200 day moving average of $261.40. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $198.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

