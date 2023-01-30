Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $667.21.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $586.14. The company had a trading volume of 491,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,831. The company has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $556.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $517.65. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.07 and a 1-year high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.25. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

See Also

