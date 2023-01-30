Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $5.30 Million Holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,792 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC owned about 1.48% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield by 168.4% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 39.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 33,735 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

SJB traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,105. ProShares Short High Yield has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.99.

