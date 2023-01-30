Integrated Advisors Network LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,819,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,985. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.45.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

