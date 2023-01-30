Integrated Advisors Network LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after buying an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after buying an additional 93,773 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,837 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,574,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,899,000 after buying an additional 1,206,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $135.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,253,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,012,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.44. The company has a market capitalization of $122.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

