Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,942 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,768 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVDA. United Bank lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after buying an additional 249,045 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of NVDA traded down $9.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $194.57. 27,380,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,007,762. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.76.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.23.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.