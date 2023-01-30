Insider Selling: Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) CMO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valvoline stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.88. 242,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,682. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $36.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.47.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.02 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 170.52%. Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVV. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 138,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 45,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

