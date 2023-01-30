Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $7,626,800.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total value of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 19th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $7,682,400.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $7,400,800.00.
- On Wednesday, January 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $7,124,400.00.
- On Thursday, December 29th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $7,194,000.00.
- On Thursday, December 22nd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $8,212,400.00.
- On Friday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.04, for a total value of $7,041,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $7,048,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00.
Moderna Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of MRNA stock opened at $189.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
Institutional Trading of Moderna
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 307.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
