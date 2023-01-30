Insider Selling: Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $514,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 132,018 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $373,610.94.

On Thursday, January 19th, Brett Adcock sold 38,773 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $110,890.78.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total transaction of $520,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Brett Adcock sold 200,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $474,000.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Brett Adcock sold 150,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $352,500.00.

On Friday, January 6th, Brett Adcock sold 180,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $396,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Brett Adcock sold 130,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $276,900.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Brett Adcock sold 49,584 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $119,497.44.

On Friday, December 2nd, Brett Adcock sold 120,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $301,200.00.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $2.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after acquiring an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Aviation in the second quarter valued at $16,234,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ACHR. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

