Insider Buying: Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Major Shareholder Purchases 338,983 Shares of Stock

Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) major shareholder Mike Zoi bought 338,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,999.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ MSGM traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.63. 60,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,017. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported ($7.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.90) by ($2.39). The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. Motorsport Games had a negative return on equity of 140.22% and a negative net margin of 257.60%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motorsport Games stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Motorsport Games Inc. ( NASDAQ:MSGM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 122,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.54% of Motorsport Games as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

