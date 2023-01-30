Insider Buying: FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Claire Hawkings bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £10,800 ($13,371.30).

FirstGroup Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of FGP stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 107.80 ($1.33). The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,214. The firm has a market capitalization of £805.72 million and a PE ratio of 1,825.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 111.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.49. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 83.75 ($1.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.80).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

FirstGroup Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. FirstGroup’s payout ratio is presently 18.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About FirstGroup

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 149 ($1.84) to GBX 129 ($1.60) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.98) to GBX 130 ($1.61) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.