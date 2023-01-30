Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inchcape Price Performance

IHCPF remained flat at C$10.00 on Monday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of C$8.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHCPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Inchcape from $1,035.00 to $1,085.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Inchcape

(Get Rating)

Inchcape plc engages in automotive distribution and retail. It sells the following automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Subaru. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

