Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inchcape plc (OTCMKTS:IHCPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,900 shares, a growth of 12.6% from the December 31st total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Inchcape Price Performance

IHCPF remained flat at C$10.00 on Monday. Inchcape has a 52-week low of C$8.66 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IHCPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inchcape in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Inchcape from $1,035.00 to $1,085.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Inchcape

Inchcape plc engages in automotive distribution and retail. It sells the following automotive brands, including Toyota, Lexus, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, BMW, Mini, Rolls Royce, and Subaru. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Australasia, Europe, North Asia, South Asia, and United Kingdom.

