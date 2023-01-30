IMV (TSE:IMV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.70

IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.81, with a volume of 12080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.86.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.54 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.80) by C$0.40. The business had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

