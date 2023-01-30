Immutable X (IMX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45.29 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $366.45 million and approximately $45.29 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002817 BTC on exchanges.
About Immutable X
Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official website is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.
Buying and Selling Immutable X
