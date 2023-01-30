Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 572,800 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the December 31st total of 436,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Immersion Stock Performance

Shares of Immersion stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.22. 183,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,671. The company has a market cap of $241.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. Immersion has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $8.31.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $14.01 million during the quarter.

Immersion Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Immersion

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Immersion’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

In other news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $90,961.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,383.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Singer purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 653,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,331.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $90,961.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,383.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immersion by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Immersion by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,287 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Immersion by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Immersion by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Immersion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Immersion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

