Huntington National Bank Sells 7,565 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 543,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.0% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $84,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.96. 568,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a 200 day moving average of $168.95. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

Texas Instruments Company Profile



Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Stories

