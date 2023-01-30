Huntington National Bank Sells 13,182 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,182 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $36,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR remained flat at $72.56 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 110,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,995. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.52.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

