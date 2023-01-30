Huntington National Bank Has $44.43 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Prudential Financial worth $44,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 49,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 20,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 504,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,312,000 after purchasing an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

PRU stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.76. 75,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,749. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average is $99.12. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75 and a beta of 1.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.46 and a twelve month high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

