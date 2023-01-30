Huntington National Bank Has $33.57 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,576 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $33,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 240.6% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 51.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.93.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $236.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.42. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

