Huntington National Bank Has $26.01 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $26,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $203.50. 197,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,698,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

