Huntington National Bank Grows Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,106,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $48,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after buying an additional 467,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 27,789,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,429,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,979,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,362,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,095 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $44.10. 2,934,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,767,072. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.