Huntington National Bank Buys 46,745 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 274,749 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,745 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $30,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in EOG Resources by 16.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,031 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 237.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $132.77. 336,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,303. The firm has a market cap of $77.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.53. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average of $124.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.92%.

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $397,337.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,842,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

