Huntington National Bank Acquires 48,131 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 715,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,131 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.11% of Fiserv worth $66,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,747,594 shares of company stock worth $178,182,913. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv Trading Down 0.4 %

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.70.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.09. The company had a trading volume of 254,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,258. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.