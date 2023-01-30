Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,000.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HBANM stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.96. 12,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,609. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3563 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.