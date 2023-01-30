Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target Raised to GBX 340

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 390 ($4.83) to GBX 420 ($5.20) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $386.67.

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Hunting has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $4.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hunting Titan, North America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Central The company was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

