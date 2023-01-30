Hunting (LON:HTG) Given New GBX 340 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 340 ($4.21) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 345 ($4.27).

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of HTG stock opened at GBX 328.50 ($4.07) on Thursday. Hunting has a one year low of GBX 185.40 ($2.30) and a one year high of GBX 356.50 ($4.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 305.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 269.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £541.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

