HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2023

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBLGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,984,100 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the December 31st total of 3,245,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,964,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HUMBL Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMBL remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,716,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,222,294. HUMBL has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc develops mobile apps for digital payments. It delivers borderless transactions, by integrating multiple currencies, payment methods, banks, blockchain and financial services providers into one-click for the customer. The firm’s marketplace connects customers and merchants online, in improved global commerce, deal discovery and blockchain tokenization programs.

