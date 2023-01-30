Hudson Value Partners LLC Makes New Investment in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,860 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 32,699 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

NYSE BHP traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $69.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,459,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,442. BHP Group Limited has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $79.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHP Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,250 ($27.86) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.24) to GBX 2,300 ($28.48) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. CLSA downgraded shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,901.52.

(Get Rating)

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

Featured Articles

