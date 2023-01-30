Hudson Value Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,225 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $377,482,000 after buying an additional 4,151,342 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,527,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $440,253,000 after buying an additional 1,161,737 shares during the period. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $79.50. 1,521,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,689,524. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $84.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Rio Tinto Group

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($71.81) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.74) to GBX 5,380 ($66.61) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,360.00.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.