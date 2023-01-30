Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hudson Value Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Builders FirstSource comprises about 2.6% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BLDR. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.48. 440,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $78.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

