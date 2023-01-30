Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises approximately 1.7% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Corning by 488.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

GLW traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,671,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,360,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.53. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

