Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Position Increased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 190,991 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.5% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 25.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 31.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. UBS Group downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.93.

HON stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $207.55. The stock had a trading volume of 618,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,296. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

