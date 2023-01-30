holoride 1-Day Volume Reaches $123,820.70 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One holoride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $30.34 million and approximately $123,820.70 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,639.45 or 0.06907115 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00087347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00058143 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00010679 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00025850 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000290 BTC.

holoride Profile

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.06460005 USD and is down -3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $107,929.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.