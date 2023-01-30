Holo Hits Market Capitalization of $363.08 Million (HOT)

Holo (HOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Holo token can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Holo has a total market capitalization of $363.08 million and approximately $21.93 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Holo has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002871 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.33 or 0.00399485 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000118 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,481.14 or 0.28040928 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.45 or 0.00586030 BTC.
Holo Profile
Holo’s launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 tokens. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Holo is https://reddit.com/r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Holo Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
