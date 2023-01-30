Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 295 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $404.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.37. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $464.05.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

