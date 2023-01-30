Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Visa by 22.7% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $229.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.11. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $250.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.