Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Citigroup began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at $56,316,999.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Aj Teague bought 3,650 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $87,928.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,337,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,316,999.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $955,819 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.