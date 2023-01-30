Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 790,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Down 0.3 %

HGV traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. 9,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,924. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $32.12 and a 1 year high of $54.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in the marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and financing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.