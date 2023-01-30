Hidigital btc (HDBTC) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Hidigital btc token can now be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00020906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hidigital btc has a total market capitalization of $7.33 billion and approximately $36,275.18 worth of Hidigital btc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hidigital btc has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00396913 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.44 or 0.27860351 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00596953 BTC.

About Hidigital btc

Hidigital btc’s genesis date was February 23rd, 2019. Hidigital btc’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hidigital btc is hdbtc.io. Hidigital btc’s official Twitter account is @hdbtcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hidigital btc

According to CryptoCompare, “Hidigital btc (HDBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hidigital btc has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Hidigital btc is 3.48927448 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hdbtc.io/.”

