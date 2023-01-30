HEX Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $14.75 Billion (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, HEX has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One HEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges. HEX has a total market capitalization of $14.75 billion and approximately $4.77 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002784 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00396913 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000121 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,337.44 or 0.27860351 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.79 or 0.00596953 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.com. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
