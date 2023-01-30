Hermez Network Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last Week (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.19 or 0.00018446 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $153.12 million and approximately $336,912.18 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019099 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00215058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000109 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.23110335 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $307,504.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

