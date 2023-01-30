Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Purchased by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned about 0.11% of Helmerich & Payne worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:HP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 973.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.70. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $54.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $45.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $631.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.