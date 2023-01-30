Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 744,625 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 2,065,307 shares.The stock last traded at $10.30 and had previously closed at $11.15.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $5.80 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hello Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Hello Group Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $454.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 25.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group during the first quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 206.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. 60.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. It operates under the following segments: Momo’s service lines, Tantan’s service lines, and QOOL’s service line. The company was founded by Yan Tang, Yong Li, Xiao Liang Lei and Zhiwei Li in July 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

