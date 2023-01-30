HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Sets New 12-Month High at $171.54

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $171.54 and last traded at $171.16, with a volume of 14869 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HEI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on HEICO in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

HEICO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.84%.

Insider Activity at HEICO

In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total transaction of $2,509,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,298,336.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and have sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $577,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter valued at about $265,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the first quarter worth about $1,119,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 43,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,872,000 after buying an additional 1,104,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Further Reading

